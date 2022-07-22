Township voters to decide on operating millage hike

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.— On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to propose an increase of .3331 mills for general operating purposes.

The proposal would be placed on the November 2022 ballot.

The voted millage rate of 1.04 mill, has been reduced to the current, .71 mills by the required millage Headlee rollbacks. The increase would return the total millage collected to the original allocated rate set in 1978. The increase, $33.31 for a $100,000 home, would generate an estimated $131,000 would be for 20 years, 2022 through 2041.

“In 1978 the county board of commissioners levied 1.04 millage operating for the townships in Genesee County,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “Since that time, we’ve gone down from 1.04 mills to .71 mills.”

The general operating millage has not changed since 1978, said Kautman-Jones.

“The costs to stay current is skyrocketed since 1978,” she said. “The change in technology coupled with wages, supplies and keeping up the economy has gone up a lot.”