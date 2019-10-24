Trial begins for man charged in deputy’s death

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A Macomb County man went on trial on Oct. 21 for charges of allegedly killing an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy on Nov. 23, 2017 in Brandon Township.

Christopher Berak, 24, is charged with first degree premeditated murder and murder of a police officer, Deputy Eric Overall.

Overall was struck and killed early Thanksgiving morning when he was putting out stop sticks on M-15 near Seymour Lake Road to disable Berak’s vehicle.

Berak was fleeing law enforcement from Lapeer and the chase continued south on M-15 through Brandon Township. Investigators say that around 12:30 a.m., Berak’s vehicle veered off the road and onto the shoulder and allegedly struck Overall.

Overall was a deputy with the Brandon substation and had served as a Brandon School District liaison officer.

Berak is on trial with Judge Leo Bowman, and the trial is expected to last about two weeks. If convicted, Berak could face up to life in prison.