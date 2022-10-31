Troyer to celebrate 100th birthday

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville— On Nov. 7, longtime Ortonville resident Marian Lewis Troyer will be celebrating her 100th birthday. Marian is currently retired and resides in Bakersfield, Calif. Her parents, Earl and Martha Lewis, and siblings Ruth, Keith and Marcia, all moved from Pontiac to Ortonville in the mid-1930s. The family lived on School House Street, about a block from the original Ortonville High School. Over the years, Marian was very active in the community, including the Ortonville United Methodist Church, The Women’s Club, The Order of the Eastern Star and the PTA. In addition, Marian was the Belle Ann Elementary School secretary to the principal and worked for The Reminder newspaper in distribution.

In the 1990s, Marian and Les moved to California to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Today she remains in good health and continues to enjoy painting. Recently, her church made a program cover with one of her recent works.

Those wishing may send birthday greetings to Marian Troyer, c/o 3201 Columbus, Apt. 101, Bakersfield, CA. 93306