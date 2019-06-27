Village blacksmith shop construction

By David Fleet

Editor

The sights, sounds and smells of the village blacksmiths more than a half century ago moved one step closer on Tuesday as the efforts of a team of Ortonville Historical Society members hosted a groundbreaking for the new attraction.

Community members gathered at the future construction site of the blacksmith shop between the Mann School and the Kearsley Creek near The Old Mill south of Mill Street. The 12 feet by 24 feet metal roof, wood structure will include a traditional turn of the century blacksmith shop facade. A portable coal fired forge will be operated outside the structure by a local blacksmith during hours when The Old Mill is open. Donations are still needed for the blacksmith shop and can be made at OCHS, P.O. Box 155, Ortonville, Mich. 48462.

Any questions contact the blacksmith shop committee Arnold and Mary Alice Seelbinder, Mary Kassuba and Chairman Ron Sutton.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., each Saturday The Old Mill Museum, 366 Mill St., Ortonville is open. Admission is free.

.