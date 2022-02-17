Village council member resigns

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 4-0 to accept the resignation of Village Council member Wendy Ciaramitaro.

The Village is seeking an individual who would like to serve through Nov. 20, 2022. The seat is up for election in November 2022. Individuals must live in the village and have attained the age of 18 years. Any individual, meeting the criteria, must submit a completed pre-appointment questionnaire, available from the Village of Goodrich office or www.villgeofgoodrich.com. Questionnaires must be submitted by 4 p.m., March 10, 2022.

“I have been proud to serve on the Village of Goodrich Council,” said Ciaramitaro. “I would like to thank you for allowing me the honor of serving on the council since 2018. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation due to a move outside of the village limits.”

“Although, I am sad to leave the council, I am sure the council will come together and select my replacement solely based on their merit,” she said.

Ciaramitaro was first elected to the council in November 2018.