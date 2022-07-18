Village council seeks additional sewer capacity

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Monday night the village council voted 5-0 to support Genesee County to provide grant funding to Grand Blanc, Davison and Atlas townships along with the village for construction of the Kearsley Creek interceptor North.

The $33 million project, projected to begin in the spring of 2023 will provide public sewer service to some areas and add sewer capacity to other communities where it may be insufficient.

Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator said the villages’ REUs are needed.

“On this end of town, everyone is low or without REUs, needed for sewer hookups for houses, or businesses,” she said.

According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, in 2001 the Village had purchased a sewer capacity of 1,200 Residential Equivalent Units or REU. The REUs are used to calculate sewer and water costs, based on usage. As of Dec. 1, 2021, there are 1,186 REUs that have been allocated, leaving 14 remaining for new connections. Now that number is down to five.

“The Kearsley Creek interceptor, which will be constructed over the next 1-7 years, will provide this end, Oakland County, Davsion, Atlas Township, Goodrich with much needed REUs,” said Wilkerson. We have a lot of buildings coming, we need these. Grand Blanc is willing to loan us 25 REUs for a fee $453.38 per year.”

The village would have 300 additional REUs when the interceptor is completed and return 25 to Grand Blanc Township.

The cost of the interceptor is $32.9 million, of which Oakland and Genesse counties will contribute $5 million each. The $22.9 million will be divided over other communities with Goodrich contributing $478,610 for the project.

The village will bond for the project and use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the balance.

Signed into in March 2021, the fund provides $350 billion in relief to states and local governments to fight the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The village currently has about $197,000 in ARPA funds that could be used on local projects

