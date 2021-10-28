Village, towship sewer project inches forward

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- During the regular Monday night meeting, the village council voted 7-0 to pass a resolution that would allow $41,612 of the American Rescue Plan Act funding the village received to be spent on the first phase of a sewer project.

“An agreed upon monetary figure has been set, $200,000 to perform engineering studies as well as hire an attorney and some other things,” said village manager Ryan Madis. “The portion of this amount that each municipality is to commit is based on the REU’s that each municipality may ultimately require of the system.”

The total for the village of Ortonville to commit will be $41,612 for the first phase, and the project will be done in conjunction with Groveland, Holly and Brandon townships.

There is also a grant program through Oakland County, led by county commissioner Mike Spisz, that will award applicants up to $100,000 as a match for engineering and other preliminary work completed for a municipal sewer.

Currently, the sewer line is planned to come down from Genesee County along Dixie Highway into Groveland Township to serve the major road and business district. The line would then come down Grange Hall Road to possibly serve the village of Ortonville and Brandon Township along M-15. This would potentially ease septic issues for downtown businesses and residents, businesses along M-15 and lake-front properties along M-15.

“You’re always at risk on any kind of big project,” said Madis. “But because I’ve spoken with people at every level, the county, state federal, several state agencies, federal agencies, I’m confident that it’s going. It’s a conversation that’s needed to happen for some time in our area. Everyone at the surrounding communities I’ve spoken to has this on the agenda for their next meeting.”

Currently, this only approves funding for phase 1. The resolution doesn’t cover total cost of the project, which would come after studies were done on the feasibility and scope of the project.

“This is our best chance,” said council member Melanie Nivelt. “If we are to do this, this is that chance right now, especially with the ARP money.”