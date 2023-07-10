Village’s first EV charger on-line

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The electric vehicle charger in Ortonville is up and running.

“EV has put us on the map as a place where people can charge while they’re enjoying downtown,” said village manager Ryan Madis.

The charger was installed over the last few months. In March, DTE installed the telephone pole to run electricity to the lot on Pond Street, and recently activated the power to it.

The charger was installed by State Contracting Inc, 15045 Dixie Highway, Holly, and will be maintained by them.

The level-two chargers would be compatible with all electric vehicles except Tesla, which require a Tesla charger or adapter. The power to the charger would also be shut off once the vehicle is fully charged, and the cost to the vehicle driver would be per kilowatt hour. The cost for electricity to the village is about 21 cents, and industry standard is to charge the user 42 cents per kilowatt hour of the battery.