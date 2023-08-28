Volleyball: Blackhawks 3-Falcons 1

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — On Aug. 17, the Brandon Blackhawks Varsity Volleyball team defeated Lakeville Falcons 3-1 in the home opener.

“I am really proud of the girls and their opener with Lakeville,” said Head Coach Tarynn Minegar. “We were working through many different line-ups to see what fit and they made excellent adjustments.”

“Brooke Roberts is a first time varsity player, Gabby is in her final season as an outside hitter and captain, and Hanna is wearing two hats this season as a setter in the back row and an outside hitter in the front row,” she said.