By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Diane Salter says she joined the Brandon School Board for the right reasons.

“Based on what my kids were doing, and what they were learning, I really felt the direction they looked to be going was good,” said Salter. “That’s why I came aboard, because I wanted to help the district keep going in that direction.”

After ten years of service, board president Diane Salter presided over her last meeting as a board member on Dec. 12.

“There was an opening in August of 2012, it was only for a few months, but I put in for it and Lisa Kavalhuna and I both interviewed,” she said. “They picked me, but it was only a really short term, like a few months, so I ran for reelection.”

The first term Salter won was for a two year term, and she would go on to run for and win two four-year terms.

“The most difficult part is having to understand that we are not running this district,” said Salter. “We don’t do the day to day operations. We’re the overseers, we oversee the vision, the financials, but the staff keeps the district running.”

But Salter said that, by far, the most difficult thing to navigate was the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My method for handling that and everything else would be first of all, having a goal in mind to work towards,” she said. “But you also have to listen to community input and experts. The biggest goal was keeping our buildings open, they wanted it to be that way. We have to hear what the community is saying, and it’s important to be able to listen to all sides, but there’s also the aspect of sometimes realizing there isn’t a choice.”

Salter also said that two of the biggest aspects of the position are trust and participation

“You have to trust and believe in your staff,” she said. “And I always expected and wanted the board members to participate. Speak up, be vocal.”

But being on the school board was not all difficult things. Salter said she had three things that were the most rewarding part of it, with the first being graduation.

“Just seeing the kids walking across the stage,” she said. “I went to every graduation. Second, though, is the Alumni Wall Inductions. I am so proud of that wall.”

The Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame honors Brandon Graduates for their accomplishments and service to community and workplace, and was introduced while Salter was board president.

“We have the reward of them graduating, and then we have the reward of them leaving Brandon and going and doing something,” she said.

Salter has also been a supporter of the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, and has looked forward to the youth recognition night every year.

“I love hearing the stories of the things these kids are doing in school and the good things they’re doing for their classes and district,” she said.

Salter’s biggest thanks was to the community.

“Thank you for letting me serve,” she said. “I feel supported by the community. And I thank the current board for going through the last few years with me and with the district. I trust them wholeheartedly to keep going in the right direction.”