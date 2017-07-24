Jon G. Enerson of Ortonville; July 20, 2017; age 83; Dear husband of the late Verna; Dear father of Jon (Sherry) Enerson, James Enerson and Erik (Nichole) Enerson; Dear grandfather of Brody and Elise. Mr. Enerson was retired from General Motors Technical Center and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the International Chili Society, won the chili cook-off competition, and was an avid skeet shooter. Mr. Enerson also trained dogs for many years. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Father Gerry Frawley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com