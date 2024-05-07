BURT, CARL LAURENCE of Clio, Michigan: died suddenly on May 4, 2024. He was 40.

Carl was born January 26, 1984 in Pontiac, Michigan to Steve and Martha (nee: Anderson) Burt. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Martha Burt; one brother, Charlie Dalton (fiancé Haley) Burt; his beloved dog, Nashville. Carl was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy having served on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Ronald Reagan traveling all over the world. Carl loved having the wind in his face riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. A celebration of Carl’s life will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday May 10, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com