Michael Pappas

PAPPAS, MICHAEL STEVEN of Waterford; died March 24, 2018.  He was 75. Pappas, Michael V18-29 (1)

He was born on March 25, 1942 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Steven and Marjorie (nee: Miller) Pappas.  He is survived by two daughters, Annette (Dean) Thompson and Teresa (Pete) Rose; four grandchildren, Robert (Stephanie) Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Carlton Rose and Mikayla Rose; two great grandchildren, Robert Justin and Elizabeth Ilene Thompson;  Michael retired as an electrician from GM Plant 51-Pontiac and also retired from Elopak.  He was a paratrooper with the U.S. Army. Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.  Deacon Tony Morici, officiating.  Family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.  Interment will be at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak.  Memorial contributions may be made to Able Manor.  To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com.

