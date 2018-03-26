Michael Pappas

PAPPAS, MICHAEL STEVEN of Waterford; died March 24, 2018. He was 75.

He was born on March 25, 1942 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Steven and Marjorie (nee: Miller) Pappas. He is survived by two daughters, Annette (Dean) Thompson and Teresa (Pete) Rose; four grandchildren, Robert (Stephanie) Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Carlton Rose and Mikayla Rose; two great grandchildren, Robert Justin and Elizabeth Ilene Thompson; Michael retired as an electrician from GM Plant 51-Pontiac and also retired from Elopak. He was a paratrooper with the U.S. Army. Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Deacon Tony Morici, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Memorial contributions may be made to Able Manor. To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com.