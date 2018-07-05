Capstone project pays off for ‘Lake Shinny’

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-It was once a spring fed swamp but today it’s a pristine lake that many call home.

The lore of Lake Shinanguag—located just south of Goodrich, attracted the attention of recent GHS graduate Emily Lafnear.

“Goodrich is a small town,” said Lafnear, 18, who along with parents Steve and Melanie have lived on the lake for several years. “I realized many people really identify with Shinanguag and are proud to live there. We swim, boat, and fish plus we often just hang out on shore.”

So, earlier this year Lafnear devoted her senior Capstone project to Lake Shinanguag also known as “Lake Shinny.”

The GHS Capstone project was started in 2013 and is a final project that any student enrolled in a high school English class must complete to graduate. The project allows students to apply all they learned to a meaningful project.

Lafnear recognized that area Lake Shinny folks needed a logo to share their affection for the area.

“I had t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and koozies with the logo on them,” she said. “They sold out right away. I had to make several orders to cover everyone once the word got out.”

Proceeds from the sale totaled $1,000 which was donated to the Goodrich/Atlas Historical Society on July 2.

“My interest in the Lake Shinanguag also included a short history,” she said.

History of Lake Shinanguag: The lake was originally named Neshinanguac Lake. Somewhere between 1873-1907 the name of the lake was changed from Neshinanguac Lake to Lake Shinanguag, an exact date was not found. Lake Shinanguag originally consisted of a spring fed swamp so in May of 1955, Lake Shinanguag began to be flooded and the first houses that were built on the lake as we know it was in 1960. On the west banks of Neshinanguac Lake, in the highway (Ridge Road), is the grave of an Indian mother, with her child.