MSP arrest Northern I-75 road rage shooter

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — On Feb. 26, Michigan State Police Detectives from the Second District Freeway Investigative Support Team along with Metro North troopers arrested Thomas Robert Trim, 23, of Mt Morris following a road rage incident on I-75 near Grange Hall Road.

At 6:20 p.m., Feb. 22, MSP detectives responded to a road rage shooting incident on I-75 in Northern Oakland County. Troopers made contact with the female victim who stated that the suspect was driving aggressively, passing on the shoulder and attempting to drive her off the road. The suspect then pointed a gun at her. The victim slowed down and called 911. At this time, the suspect shot at her through the open passenger window. He then went around her, rolled down the driver window and shot at her again. The suspect sped up and left the scene. The victim described the suspect vehicle as an older model passenger car. The victim was not hurt in the assault.

“Here’s another case of senseless gun violence because someone couldn’t handle driving down the road,” said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. “While the victim wasn’t physically hurt, she will have to deal with the mental aspects of this shooting. If someone is trying to road rage with you, just ignore them. Engaging with someone who is that angry is just not worth it. You can’t tell what their state of mind is or if they are armed. Just don’t engage with them.”

The suspect was arraigned on a two count warrant in the 52-2 District Court. Trim was charged with discharge of a weapon from a vehicle, felonious assault and given a $50,000 cash bond.

Last week’s road rage shooting marked the second reported in Northern Oakland County in the last two months.

At 3:30 p.m., Jan. 11, at the Northbound I-75-Saginaw Road exit, the Michigan State Police Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call from Genesee County 911 for a freeway shooting.

According to the MSP report, the driver of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was in the left lane of Northbound I-75 when a brown Ford F-150 drove up behind the victim and began flashing his lights. As the caller was about to exit, the suspect shot at the caller’s vehicle. No one was struck by the shots. The shooter fled the area.