Maribeth Sevigny

SEVIGNY, MARIBETH; of Clarkston,(formerly of Ortonville) age 64;

born July 12, 1954, in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, passed away on January 12, 2019 in the comfort of home surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by her mother and father Jeanne T. (DuCharme) and Maxwell L. Sevigny and brother Robert M. Sevigny. Survived by her daughter Jill R. (Mike) Westerby-Gonzales (daughter of Edward C. Westerby) of Portland, OR; sisters Nora S. (Joseph) Kryza of Fenton, Jennifer L. (Gerald Cooper) Sevigny of Ortonville, brother Jayme D. (Linda) Sevigny of Nashville, TN, sister-in-law Michelle T. Montagne of Nashville, TN., nieces and nephews Gabrielle (Brook) Webster, Robert M. Sevigny, Jr., Joseph Kryza, Nina Kryza, Maxwell Kryza, James Kryza, Kylene (Patrick) Bjerke, Danielle (Kirk) Winger, Warren (Abby) Sevigny, and 8 grand nieces and nephews.Maribeth enjoyed a long and successful career as a software developer and analyst with NBD Bank and Mastercard. She had a tremendous passion for healthy living and nutrition, gardening and quilting. And when seenon the dancefloor she literally floated across the room with grace and rhythm. However, her greatest love and joy in life was her daughter Jill.The family will hold a Celebration of Maribeth’s life and will provide details at a laterdate.