Atlas Township: Public Notice

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, AUGUST 21, 2017 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548 www.atlastownship.org

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: S. Wilkerson, D. Lattie, F. Forys, M. Hart

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the Treasurer’s report as presented.

2) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

3) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting of July 17, 2017 as presented.

4) Approved the minutes of the special meeting of July 20, 2017 as presented.

5) Approved the minutes of the special meeting of August 1, 2017 as presented.

6) Awarded the bid per specs for the township hall building renovations to RBF Construction.

7) Amended the budget for building repairs and maintenance from $65,000 to $148,210 (or other amount) under GL#101-265-000-930.000.

8) Accepted the quote from Metro Sealcoat in the amount of $1,996.90 to seal the township hall parking lot.

9) Authorized the township supervisor and attorney to sign the American Towers amended lease.

10) Accepted resignation of Fire Lt. Terry Castor effective August 1, 2017.

11) Accepted resignation of Fire Chief Fred Forys effective August 1, 2017.

12) Set Public Hearing September 18, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Gale Lake special assessment district for weed control with the regular meeting to immediately follow the public hearing.

13) Hired William D. Thompson for assessing services for a total yearly amount of $40,800.

14) Approved Resolution #17-19 to hire Austin Kellett, Brett Bonds, Aleksandra Szabla, Richard Patterson for potential membership as on-call fire fighters for Atlas Township pending Township Board approval and their successful completion of the required physical examination and substance abuse testing.

15) Moved to closed session to discuss employee review at 6:55 p.m.

16) Reconvened the regular meeting at 7:29 p.m.

17) Meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the Township web site: www.atlastownship.org

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 09-02-17