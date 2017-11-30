BHS swimmers at state meet

By David Fleet

Editor

On Nov. 18, Brandon High School Junior Emily Sosnoski and Freshman Taylor Whitkopf competed in the Divison 2 Michigan High School Athletic Association State Swimming finals at Eastern Michigan University.

Sosnoski finished 17th overall in diving, while Whitkopf finished 4th in the 100 yard freestyle and 8th place in the 50 yard freestyle. In addition, she also set new Brandon High School varsity records in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly. Whitkopf holds the 100 yard freestyle pool records at both Brandon and Owosso high schools.

“Whitkopf excels in sprint freestyle races,” said Mike Kavanaugh, Brandon swimming coach. “She’s young and did not do all she wanted to do at the state meet. However, she’s very focused and it’s great to see her name on the record board and before she graduates from high school look for her to make those records untouchable.”

Sosnoski, a state qualifier in 2016 came very close to advancing to the next round this year, added Kavanaugh. Whitkopf

“Perfection is limitless,” he said. “Emily is a very graceful diver and is determined to succeed and move to the next level. She has made many improvements this year look for a great season in 2018.”