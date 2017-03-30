Bond set at $500K after high speed chase suspect gets DUI

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Less than three weeks after an Ortonville man was released on bond following his arrest in a high-speed chase through the village, he is back in jail for driving while intoxicated.

This time, he may have more difficulty posting a bond which has been set at $500,000, no 10 percent.

Andrew James Sanchez, 22, was arraigned March 25 on a charge of operating while intoxicated in 52-2 District Court. He was also cited for careless driving and failing to report an accident.

According to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report, this latest incident began at 4:07 p.m., March 24, when Brandon deputies were called to Granger Road, just south of Kent Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a tree, with the driver, the only occupant, fleeing the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was found to be registered to Sanchez’s girlfriend and her aunt arrived at the scene and reported her niece and Sanchez had an argument and he left their residence on Kearsley Court, taking her vehicle.

Sanchez was found walking on Edwards Street in the village, with wet feet and muddy pants. He told a deputy that he crashed his car and was walking home. When asked why he did not use his cell phone to call for help, he said he did not want the police to come out to the accident. He smelled strongly of intoxicants and a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .12 percent. The keys to the vehicle were found in his front right pocket.

Sanchez has made some poor choices this month. On March 4, shortly after 1 p.m., Brandon deputies

found him driving at a high rate of speed in the village, running the stop sign at South Street and then speeding on M-15, before turning on Narrin Street at an estimated 85 mph. He then turned on Myron, ran the stop sign at James Street, and turned on Ball Street, still in excess of 85 mph. Police terminated the pursuit due to speeds and proximity to citizens but a precision immobilization technique used by a deputy disabled Sanchez’s vehicle without injuries to anyone and only minor damage to a patrol vehicle.The pursuit tactic forces a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways.

Sanchez exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was soon captured. A breathalyzer at that time showed he had a .044 percent blood alcohol content.

He posted bond in that incident, but one stipulation of his bond was that he not consume alcohol.

Unable to post bond for his latest offense, he remains in the Oakland County Jail.