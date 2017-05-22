Bookin’ It 5K, May 13





Bridget Hubbard, 4 in the Dewey Decimal Dash. Photo by Susan Bromley.

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Windy Mattson has lost 115 pounds since she began running in 2012.

The 38-year-old Grand Blanc resident finished her 21st race on May 13, participating along with 321 others in the Bookin’ It for Your Library 5K, which was preceded by the Dewey Decimal Dash, run by 48 children under the age of 12.

“Running is great stress-relief and fun when you don’t take it too seriously– when I’m running I’m not thinking about time,” said Mattson, who averages 10-minute miles and has recently recovered from a broken foot. “Running gives me an excuse to buy new clothes. The more weight I lose, the more clothes I can buy.”

Robin Loughlin, library staffmember and event organizer, agreed that the 5K isn’t all about speed.

“Many people do enjoy running to try and get their best time, but many also enjoy walking every year with a friend or their dog,” she said. “We welcome all ages and abilities.”

One of the most populated age groups, each of which had medals for first, second and third place, was the 10-12 age group, due in large part to 40 competitors from the Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School Running Club. Members of the club coached by Brandon teachers Lori Marino and Kristen Kelsey, along with parent helpers, run through the streets of Ortonville a few days a week. Club member Gavin Stamper, 11, won his age group in a time of 20:30, and Riley Abney, also in the club, finished the race in 23:34, first in the 10-12 female division.

Top male finisher in the 5K was Sam Toward of Ortonville with a time of 18:11. Liz Hendershott, also of Ortonville, was the first woman to cross the finish line, with a time of 22:31. Male masters winner was Terry Carmean of Ortonville with a time of 22:10. Female masters winner was Trina Jolley of Goodrich, who finished in 24:41.

Full results for the 6th Annual Bookin’ It for Your Library 5K can be found at http://www.racetimeservices.com/results/Bookin%20it%202017.htm.

The 2017 event raised $5,100 for the Brandon Township Library, which will be used for programs for children, teens and adults.

“We are excited to be able to offer awesome programs through the funds that were raised, and excited that it came from a day of fun, fitness and families enjoying our beautiful library and community,” said Loughlin.