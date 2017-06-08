Brandon Township: Public Notice

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Special Joint Meeting with Brandon Township, Groveland Township and Ortonville Village Council

June 1, 2017

at the Brandon Township Public Library

Call to order at 7:08 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall and Thurman

Presentation: Regional Sewer Concept

Discussion: Surveying Business Owners with questionnaire for possible sewers

Adjourned at 8:53 pm

