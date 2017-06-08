Brandon Township: Public Notice

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
Special Joint Meeting with Brandon Township, Groveland Township and Ortonville Village Council
June 1, 2017
at the Brandon Township Public Library
Call to order at 7:08 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall and Thurman
Presentation: Regional Sewer Concept
Discussion: Surveying Business Owners with questionnaire for possible sewers
Adjourned at 8:53 pm
