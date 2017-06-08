Brandon Township: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Regular Meeting
The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing June 28, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:
Appeal #17-0013 Property ID #03-11-400-007
Name: David Ragland
Location: Vacant Property/ Hurd Road
Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-242 (1) a. to have a structure without a main structure.
Appeal #17-0014 Property ID #03-14-301-027
Name: Matthew Tucker
Location: 578 Pheasant Ridge Ct.
Request: Applicant requests variances from:
1. Section 46-242 (1) d. 5. for an additional 744 sq. ft. of accessory structure
2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 5 feet for side yard setback
Appeal #17-0015 Property ID #03-03-301-004
Name: David Pendley III
Location: 3151 Oakwood
Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard
Appeal #17-0016 Property ID #03-30-403-012
Name: Steve Ashley
Location: 597 Bald Eagle Lake Road
Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Publish in The Citizen 06-10-17
