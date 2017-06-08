Brandon Township: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing June 28, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0013 Property ID #03-11-400-007

Name: David Ragland

Location: Vacant Property/ Hurd Road

Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-242 (1) a. to have a structure without a main structure.

Appeal #17-0014 Property ID #03-14-301-027

Name: Matthew Tucker

Location: 578 Pheasant Ridge Ct.

Request: Applicant requests variances from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) d. 5. for an additional 744 sq. ft. of accessory structure

2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 5 feet for side yard setback

Appeal #17-0015 Property ID #03-03-301-004

Name: David Pendley III

Location: 3151 Oakwood

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard

Appeal #17-0016 Property ID #03-30-403-012

Name: Steve Ashley

Location: 597 Bald Eagle Lake Road

Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 06-10-17