Bullfrogs under new ownership

Last week John and Kim Hagar, owners of Bullfrogs, 2225 Ortonville Road, announced their local eatery has been sold.

The new owner is Clarkston resident Mike Stevenson, who reopened the business last week as Bullfrogs II. A new menu is in place and the current employees remain following the transition.

“We would like to thank all our supporters, which includes many family members, long time friends we’ve made along the way and guests we’ve served over the past 18 years of ownership,” said Kim. “It’s time to spend time with family and friends and sit on the other side of the bar and let others wait on us.”

In 1995, the Hagars purchased an empty building on Lake Louise, that was once an auto supply store and later a small bar. Over the next four years the building was 99 percent gutted and in 1999 they opened Bullfrogs. Over the years the bar and restaurant had several additions and upgrades including a tiki bar and large deck area.

“Bullfrogs is a destination spot here in Brandon Township and southeastern Michigan,” said John Hagar. “We are proud to be part of the community and to have built a successful business here.”

Bullfrogs attracted a crowd, especially during the summer months.

“You never knew who was gong to walk into Bullfrogs,” added Kim. “Kid Rock would come in often, the band Big & Rich would stop by when they were at DTE. Three members of the band Journey came in and hung out after a show. Many times Bob Seger and Uncle Cracker came in after a concert. DTE would send scouts out to see where the best place was locally and that was Bullfrogs.”

Kim said she’ll miss the fundraisers and interaction with the community.

“Helping others was honestly the best part of the job,” she said. “The people we met along the way were awesome.”

“While it’s going to be very sad for us to say goodbye, we feel the new owner Mike Stevenson will do a wonderful job bringing new energy and life back to Bullfrogs,” added Kim.

The Hagar family will continue to own and operate the Boat Bar, 2000 Ortonville Road.

“Thank you all again,” said Kim. “We hope to see you all now and again down at the Boat as we have some plans for renovations and improvements coming in the future.”