‘Come Together,’ Pop music history at library

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

From the Beatles to Elvis to Chicago—pop music has been a cultural fixture for decades. On June 6, the Brandon Township Public Library will host a presentation on the history of Pop Music, given by Aaron Krerowicz.

“The gist of it is that music is often hierarchical,” said Krerowicz, who has a masters degree in music theory and composition. “Different times have more important things.”

Krerowicz, who has studied and written six books on the Beatles, says that his presentation will look at the 1950s to present day.

“I’ll look at what is most important about each of those artists, either their dance moves, their music, their fashion,” he said.

Krerowicz will be discussing artists from Elvis Presley to Lady Gaga and why they are popular artists in the Pop Music genera.

“I’ve been doing presentations on the Beatles for years, and I wanted to learn about other decades,” he said. “So the presentation is similar to the one on the Beatles but much broader.”

Since he was growing up, Krerowicz has been a fan of music, and his interest in the Beatles started with his father.

“My dad growing up, when I was a kid, he would play the Beatles for me,” said Krerowicz. “Grad school is when I decided to study and analyze music to find out what makes the music so great.”

Krerowicz’s books can be found at flipsidebeatles.com, as well as his other work on the Beatles. The history of Pop Music will be June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville.