Counterfeit money reported in village

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-Area residents and business owners should be on the lookout for counterfeit money after a fake bill was found earlier this month.

On Jan. 11, Brandon Deputies responded to an Ortonville Road village business for possession of counterfeited money. When deputies arrived the business clerk said that a 71-year-old male presented her with two $100 bills. Upon testing the bills with a tester pen, one bill showed as counterfeit. The male appeared surprised. The clerk contacted the sheriff office to check the bill. The man informed the deputy that he had received $1,000 from an Oxford bank on Jan. 10, 2018. He then attempted to pass two of the bills in the village. The bill was transported to a local financial institution where it was verified as counterfeit.

The man was given the report number and was instructed to take the remainder of the $100 bills he was given, back to the bank to be checked. The deputy logged the counterfeit bill in property.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lieutenant Greg Glover stated residents and business owners are not immune from counterfeit activity here in Brandon Township.

“We’ve had at least six incedents recently,” said Glover. “It’s random and been higher denominations of cash reported within the last six months. If you’re suspicious, have the bill checked out at a financial instituation.”

David Karcher, Loss Prevention/Security at ELGA Credit Union says they receive approximately one to three counterfeit notes a month.

“Most of those notes were found in commercial deposits via bars, party stores, dance clubs or an occasional individual receiving cash for an item sold,” said Karcher. “When ELGA Credit Union identifies a counterfeit note through the branch teller or cash dispenser, the note is confiscated and reported to the U.S. Secret Service Resident Office in Saginaw.”

Karcher said the Information is obtained from the person presenting the counterfeit note and forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service on a counterfeit note report and the suspect note is then forwarded for investigation.

“When the note is confiscated by the financial institution the person presenting the note is out that money, unless the note is found to be legitimate by the Secret Service, in which case funds would be refunded,” he said. “ELGA Credit Union has received counterfeit notes of all denominations and continues to be amazed at the clever ways criminals attempt to alter or forge our U.S. currency.”

There are many ways to identify counterfeit currency including, a counterfeit note pen (available at most office supply stores), ultraviolet light and knowledge of security features to look for through the U.S. Secret Service website.

www.secretservice.gov/know your money.shtml” on the U.S. Secret Service website. If in doubt call the U.S. Secret Service Saginaw resident office, (989) 497-0580 to speak with a resident agent.