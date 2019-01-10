DAR Good Citizen award

By David Fleet

Editor

On Jan. 6, the Genesee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the annual winners of the Good Citizen awards, at the Court Street United Methodist Church, 225 West Court St, Flint. This year 10 Genesee County area schools participated featuring outstanding high school seniors who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities are recognized. Requirements for the student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen include dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. In addition, an essay is required for the award.

This year Senior Samuel Posey, 17, represented Goodrich High School.

Posey is the GHS National Honor Society vice president and will attend Michigan Technological University in Houghton after graduation to study mechanical engineering. He is also part of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and will be commissioned following college graduation.

Atlas Township resident Carol Powers is the Vice Regent Genesee chapter DAR.

“The Genesee Chapter DAR is pleased to sponsor this yearly contest which showcases the many hardworking talented seniors in Genesee County High Schools,” said Powers. “This award, created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship, is widely recognized as a very high achievement and can be used on resumes’ and applications.”