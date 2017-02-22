Donna R. McNally

Donna Rita McNally (Bourns) of Davison Michigan passed away Feb. 18, 2017.

She was 86.

Donna was born on June 22, 1931 in Vicksburg Michigan. She retired from Brandon Schools in Ortonville Michigan where she taught elementary from Feb. 1978 to June 1993. Donna is the wife of the late Robert McNally and mother of the late Brandon Pinkerton.

She is survived by her nephews, nieces, great and great great nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 24 at 11:00 at the Life Story Funeral Home; 409 S. Main St. Vicksburg, MI (269) 649 1697.