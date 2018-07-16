Duane Wildey

Duane Edward Wildey, age 80, passed away Sunday, July 15th, at his home in Goodrich, MI.

born October 2, 1937, in Oxford, MI to the late Malcom J. and Irene E. (Miller) Wildey. He is survived by his son, Todd (Kristi) Wildey; three grandchildren, Jessica, Mitchel, and Gary Wildey; a brother, Gary Wildey; a sister, Diane (Don) Long; a sister-in-law, Laura Diver; 5 special nieces and nephews; 11 great-nephews; and special friend, May Ann Schlicht. His wife of 52 years, Penny (Upchurch), preceded him in death on June 9, 2012. He was

He was a 1955 graduate of Oxford High School, where he was senior class President, and an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, and track. He served in the United States Army in Korea and Japan from February, 1957 to December, 1958; and was honorably discharged in February, 1963. He married the love of his life, Penny (Upchurch) on May 14, 1960. He retired from Pontiac Motors after 30 years of service. Duane enjoyed hunting, especially with his son Todd; golfing, especially with his high school friends; fishing; and other outdoor activities. He was always ready to volunteer to help anyone who needed assistance. He and Penny spent their winter months in St. George, UT for many years, where they enjoyed golfing and “occasional” trips to a casino. They enjoyed their retirement years traveling and spending time with friends and family.