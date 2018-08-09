E. Coli levels eyed in local waterways

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-The E. Coli in the local creeks is staying a good level so far this summer.

“It usually spikes in the summer, which probably makes sense,” said village manager Bill Sprague. “In the winter, the ground is frozen, you don’t get the leaching.”

The levels in 2017 had an unexpected spike, which was well above maximum satisfactory levels. The Kearsley and Duck creeks are checked at Narrin Park, the Old Mill, A&W, Granger Road and the Mill Drain at least quarterly.

“If you run through a real dry spell, there’s less water, more animals, it will contribute to E. Coli levels,” said Sprague. “All the water systems are linked together.”

The water systems will be tested again next week, and results can be found on the village website.

Sprague also says that one of the biggest prevention tools is septic maintenance.

“Checking on a regular basis, have them inspected or pumped,” he said. “September is septic awareness month, and we’ll have a campaign and mailing to remind them [residents] on proper septic maintenance. It’s currently on the website.”

According to the Oakland County Health Department, the best way to avoid E. Coli is to avoid swallowing water when swimming or playing in lakes, ponds, streams, swimming pools and kiddie pools.