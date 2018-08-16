Election results from Aug. 7

(Editor’s note: In the Aug. 11 edition of The Citizen some of the results were omitted from the Aug. 7 primary election.)

In Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships Republican governor candidate Bill Schuette and Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer won. For United States Senator Democrat Debbie Stabenow was unopposed and will face Republican candidate John James in November.

In the 14th State Senate Democrat Renee Watson will run against Republican Ruth Johnson. In the 51st House Republican candidate Mike Mueller won in Atlas and Groveland townships and will face off against Democratic candidate David E. Lossing. In Brandon Township 46th House Republican incumbent John Reilly was unopposed and will challenge Democratic candidate Mindy Denninger in November.

In Brandon Township, Democrat Marisa Prince was unopposed and will challenge Republican Jayson W. Rumball for a partial two year term for township trustee.

In Atlas Township the renewal of the recreational pathways millage was approved for five years 1,239 yes to 817 no. Genesee County voters OK’d the arts education and cultural enrichment mileage 40,016 yes to 37, 278 no. The Michigan State University Extension services was approved 45,798 yes to 30,712 no. The Mass Transit Authority millage renewal was passed 53,179 to 23,734.