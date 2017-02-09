ELGA Credit Union coming to Goodrich

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-ELGA Credit Union announced last week the purchase of the Oxford Bank branch, 8125 State Road.

ELGA Credit Union CEO Karen Church said the 2,800-square foot retail banking facility is expected to open in June.

“The Goodrich branch is an excellent opportunity for ELGA along M-15,” said Church. “We are continually looking for what’s best for our members and to be located where there are households to support the credit union.”

Church said that ELGA Credit Union, with an office at 2303 S. Center Road, Burton considered the Goodrich area in 2009, but due to the downturn in the economy did not make the move. With eight locations in Genesee and Lapeer counties including inside nearby VGs Food Center, 8503 Davison Road, Davison, Church said members will now have an opportunity to utilize the credit union that travel M-15 south of I-69 toward Oakland County.

“While many of our members use our ATMs, mobile and online services we understand, too, that many customers need the physical element,” she said. “The human interaction is still vital to our business.”

The new ELGA location will also feature an enhanced ATM allowing members greater access to accounts. In addition, the M-15 location will also include a state-of-the art interactive teller machine similar to ATMs, but with a remote teller available via video and speakers to assist members complete their transactions.

The Goodrich location will be the ninth ELGA location and will be the third interactive teller machine available to customers.

“It’s about convince for our members,” said Cheryl Sclater, ElGA Credit Union, public relations manager. “We’re expanding to better assist our membership. The state-of-the-art services will by no means result in the loss of jobs.”

ELGA Credit Union welcomes individuals who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school within Genesee, Saginaw, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Oakland, and Livingston counties.