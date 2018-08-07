Evelyn attended Catherine’s Business School in Cumberland, Maryland, Peniel Bible Institute in Stanton, Kentucky and North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Virgil Leon Barker on December 28, 1950. Rev. Virgil and Evelyn Barker pastored 3 churches together in Hale, Glennie and Fennville…Michigan. Evelyn was always an active and devoted church member and Pastor’s wife, often teaching Sunday school and sharing her gift for music. Mrs. Barker worked 24 years for Goodrich Area Schools, driving the Special Education School Bus. She enjoyed playing piano, reading her bible and lunches at Old Country Buffet. Evelyn especially loved time with family, especially her great-grandson … whom she called “Little Sweet Heart”. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Troy and all the staff at Whispering Pines AFC and Evelyn’s longtime friends: Evelyn Brower and Bev Church.

Mrs. Barker is survived by her sons: David Barker of Clio, Paul Barker of Clio, and Mark (Kimberlee) Barker of Goodrich; grandson: Matthew Barker of Otisville; granddaughter: Kirstin Barker of Lapeer; and great-grandson: Chance Vititoe. She was preceded in death exactly 23 years ago by her husband: Virgil Leon Barker; sister: Elaine Smith; in-laws: Ernest and Belas Barker; and brother and sister-in-law: Mike and Ann Kohan.