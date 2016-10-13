Fowl hunting banned on local lakes

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.– While duck and geese season may be opened statewide now hunting waterfowl on Bald Eagle Lake and Lake Louise is prohibited.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander, said that several area residents have expressed concern after duck hunters have been shooting on both lakes this fall.

“It’s a township ordinance that bans hunting on those lakes,” said Glover. “Several residents have hunted out there for years—still, it’s illegal. It’s a safety issue. There’s too many homes and people in the area for shooting. Hunting from shore is also prohibited.”

State law prohibits hunting with a firearm within 450 feet of an occupied building, dwelling, house, residence or cabin, or any barn.