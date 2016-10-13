Fowl hunting banned on local lakes

By David Fleet
Brandon Twp.– While duck and geese season may be opened statewide now hunting waterfowl on Bald Eagle Lake and Lake Louise is prohibited.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander, said that several area residents have expressed concern after duck hunters have been shooting on both lakes this fall.
“It’s a township ordinance that bans hunting on those lakes,” said Glover. “Several residents have hunted out there for years—still, it’s illegal. It’s a safety issue. There’s too many homes and people in the area for shooting. Hunting from shore is also prohibited.”
State law prohibits hunting with a firearm within 450 feet of an occupied building, dwelling, house, residence or cabin, or any barn.
I am a resident and live on Huff Lake. Since your article on 10/13/16 … all the Hunters are now flowing over to Huff Lake!! We are appalled by this! Huff Lake is a part of Lake Louise and I would hope you would clarify this. If you cannot hunt fowl on Lake Louise or Bald Eagle Lake … how could anyone think you can hunt on Huff Lake; much smaller area surrounded by many homes with new homes being built! We do not want or are we going to allow hunters to hunt on Huff Lake! This is a private lake … you need access to do anything on this lake. If one homeowner is allowing the hunters on then we will go to the homeowner! The majority of homeowners will not tolerate any hunting on Huff Lake period! We have contacted Brandon Township … they have informed us they are currently in the process of updating the ordinance for hunting in our area .. You can bet we will all become very much apart of this process until it is clarified that Huff Lake is protected from hunting! There are way too many residents living around our local Brandon Twp lakes … it just is not safe to hunt in such a populated area! I would hope you will follow up with this issue as well as one hunter came to my home on Sunday siting your article … believing Huff Lake is now legally open to fowl hunting; he is not welcome! Concern resident of Huff Lake.