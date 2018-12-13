Funky Dogs Pizza & Pasta Co.

Goodrich-Funky Dogs Pizza & Pasta has arrived.

Cory Robinson owner of the local pizza eatery, 8341 S. State Road opened in August with a new funky look to some classic favorites.

“We’ve been doing great here, our carry out and delivery have increased each week,” said Robinson, a Grand Blanc native. “You’re not dealing with corporate here. We’re local and supporting local employees, 90 percent of my team is from Goodrich High School. They take pride in their work.”

Funky Dogs Pizza & Pasta recently earned first place as one of the Best Specialty Pizzas in Greater Genesee County during the fifth annual Genesee County Pizza Throwdown. They also received a second place for Best Overall Pizza during the county-wide competition.

From pasta to pizza to deserts Funky Dogs Pizza it’s a one stop location for any gathering.

Robinson suggests the candy filled Explosion Cake or Taco Tuesday or the top selling meat lovers pizza featuring pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese.

“We make our own sauces here too,” he said. “Hours and hours have gone into just the right sauce. I enjoy making people happy. We take pride in our product and putting it together,” said Robinson.

Hours 3-9 p.m., Sunday; Monday-Thursday 4-9 p.m.; 3-10 p.m., Friday & Saturday, (810) 636-9444.

www.FunkyDogsPizza.com