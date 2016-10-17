Gabrielle “Gabe” Venticinque

Gabrielle “Gabe” Rose Venticinque of Hadley, formally of Ortonville died May 8, 2016-Mother’s Day.
She was 46.
Gabe was born April 16, 1970 in Warren, Mich. to Ronald Venticinque, Sr. and Esther Zeim.
Her love of horses began early and continued all through her life. She won hundreds of ribbons at horse shows around the state.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Knoblock of Hadley, her beloved boy’s Brandon A. Venticinque of Holly, Bradley M. Patton of Ortonville, Granddaughter Addison, father Skuzz (Janet) Venticinque of Ubly, mother Esther Zeim of Ortonville, sister Michelle (Ryan) Holderbaum of Ortonville, brother R.J. (Darlene) Venticinque of Bristol, IN, niece, Brittany Holderbaum of New York City, NY, nephew Troy Holderbaum of Ortonville and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She also leaves her sidekicks and constant companions Horses Playboy and Sarge, dog Pluto and cats Bonnie and Clyde.
A private burial was held where she was laid to rest with her namesakes, her Grandparents Gabriel and Rose Venticinque.
Morn her if you must, but think of her with a smile. Remember the good times and think not of the bad. Her life’s journey touched many of us even though she left us so young. You will live on in memories. Rest easy Gabe.
Jim and I both miss Gabrielle. We didn’t see her often but enjoyed talking to her.She was forthright, and said it like it is, maybe that’s why I enjoyed talking to her. So glad I called her
and we spoke during her last months. I feel you are resting in peace. We love you.
Our condolences to Gabe’s family. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
You can tell a lot about a person by their work ethics, and if they love animals, so that’s why I liked her without really knowing Gabe that well, after all I coulda been her Mom.First thing I remember was her stripes,in her hair….and here I thought I was the only one that did that, mine were much smaller, Gage did her’s to be noticed, and on her, they worked. On me Skunk stripes, then green skunk stripes,anyway, she was a heck of a waitress , and loved th heck out of her Sons, but what’s not to love? They are both prescious . Well I don’t have to worry about her tanning too much, but I’d much rather be saying “Do as I say, not as I did” I will miss you pretty girl,even if was just a Blue Moon apart.
I’m sorry I didn’t spell check, and I also want to let the family know I am thinking about them too, as I’ve always thought the World of you too. I’m so sorry for your great loss, I know how much family means to you all.
Thank you all for your kind words and memories, I’ll share them with the rest of the family.