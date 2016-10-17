Gabrielle “Gabe” Venticinque

Gabrielle “Gabe” Rose Venticinque of Hadley, formally of Ortonville died May 8, 2016-Mother’s Day.

She was 46.

Gabe was born April 16, 1970 in Warren, Mich. to Ronald Venticinque, Sr. and Esther Zeim.

Her love of horses began early and continued all through her life. She won hundreds of ribbons at horse shows around the state.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Knoblock of Hadley, her beloved boy’s Brandon A. Venticinque of Holly, Bradley M. Patton of Ortonville, Granddaughter Addison, father Skuzz (Janet) Venticinque of Ubly, mother Esther Zeim of Ortonville, sister Michelle (Ryan) Holderbaum of Ortonville, brother R.J. (Darlene) Venticinque of Bristol, IN, niece, Brittany Holderbaum of New York City, NY, nephew Troy Holderbaum of Ortonville and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She also leaves her sidekicks and constant companions Horses Playboy and Sarge, dog Pluto and cats Bonnie and Clyde.

A private burial was held where she was laid to rest with her namesakes, her Grandparents Gabriel and Rose Venticinque.

Morn her if you must, but think of her with a smile. Remember the good times and think not of the bad. Her life’s journey touched many of us even though she left us so young. You will live on in memories. Rest easy Gabe.