Gloria Johnson

Born in Flint, Michigan on December 31, 1931 to the late Walter and Mary Ann (nee: Schuld) Sutton. She married Robert Johnson on April 19, 1952 in Lake Orion, Michigan. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2012. She is survived by four children, Michael Johnson, Renee Thompson, Michele (the late Henry) Baxter and Mark (Susan) Johnson; seven grandchildren, Stefanie Rae Thompson, Blake (Brittany Jeffe) Baxter, Tyler Baxter, Bennet Johnson, Emiline Johnson, Jared Briggs and Jordan Briggs. Gloria was a member of the St. Anne Ladies Alter Society and was an Oakland County 4-H Leader. Visitation will be Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will be at Flint Memorial Park, Mt. Morris. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com