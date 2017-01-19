Goodrich 71-Brandon 60

Above, Brandon Senior Ethan Hunt drives to basket and gets fouled. Left, Goodrich Junior Cole Fiewig gets 3 of his 11 points. Photos by Mo Voyer.

Brandon got off to a hot start against Goodrich Jan. 18, hitting 5 triples in the first quarter and leading 31-25 at halftime.

However, Carrington Wiggins for Goodrich got hot in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his 19 points. Goliath Mitchell had 12 points, Cole Fiewig had 11 points and Latrell Fordham chipped in 10.

Brandon was led by Isaac DeJose who led the way with 16 points for Brandon including 4 triples. Nolan Tews had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Sean White scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter. Ethan Hunt had 9 points and 7 assists.

Goodrich won the contest, 71-60.