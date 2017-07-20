Goodrich Planning Commission meeting postponed

Goodrich-A village planning commission meeting to discuss a request to rezone property for a proposed low-income senior living apartment complex at 6 p.m., July 24 has been postponed.

Jerome Jay Allen, diector of Devonshire Advisors, a Rochester Hills company who coordinates the project, said the Goodrich Haven Senior Complex rezoning request will be rescheduled for August.

“The rezoning will be discussed at a special meeting in the near future,” he said. “Our deadline for the Michigan State Housing Development application is Oct. 4.”