Goodrich Planning Commission meeting postponed

By on No Comment

Goodrich-A village planning commission meeting to discuss a request to rezone property for a proposed low-income senior living apartment complex at 6 p.m., July 24 has been postponed.
Jerome Jay Allen, diector of Devonshire Advisors, a Rochester Hills company who coordinates the project, said the Goodrich Haven Senior Complex rezoning request will be rescheduled for August.
“The rezoning will be discussed at a special meeting in the near future,” he said. “Our deadline for the Michigan State Housing Development application is Oct. 4.”

Goodrich Planning Commission meeting postponed added by on
View all posts by David Fleet →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.