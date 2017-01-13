Gregory Scott Kuehne of Ortonville, Michigan formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin; died January 12, 2017.

He was 53. Born May 23, 1963 in Janesville, Wisconsin to George and Hazel (nee: Thurber) Kuehne; He married the former Lida Winger in Las Vegas, NV on March 9, 2002. He is survived by his loving wife, Lida; parents, George (Marian) Kuehne and Hazel Kuehne; one daughter, Kayla Kuehne; two brothers, Gary (Marty) Kuehne and Michael (Renee) Kuehne; two sisters, Patty (Tom) Powell and Gail (Gary) Todd; also survived by two grandchildren. Gregory was employed at GM-Orion. Greg was passionate about life, nature and people. There was not a person that he met whose life he did not touch in some way. He always put everyone before himself. He was an avid hunter with respect to nature and wildlife. He was a wildlife whisperer. His favorite pastime was to drive through the countryside with his two best buddies, Nitchki and Dolly. Memorial service will be (Pending) at Schneider Funeral Directors, Janesville, Wisconsin. Local arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society www.wihumane.org Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com