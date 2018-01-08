Irene Leinonen

LEINONEN, IRENE MAE of Standish formerly of Pontiac; died January 6, 2018. She was 86. Born on March 24, 1931 in Hubbard Twp., Minnesota to the late Harry and Inez (DeFoer) Flanagan. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Millert Leinonen; three children, Gary (Cathy) Leinonen, Vickie (Randy) Leinonen-Cook and Regina (William) Cooney; two sisters, Darlene “Mabel” Breining-Clement and Beryl McGuire; one brother, Archie Flanagan; also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Timothy Leinonen. Mrs. Leinonen was a member of the Standish Rose Club and Twining Baptist Church. Memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Tom Hampton, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 until the time of the memorial. Final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com