Irene Leinonen

By on No Comment

LEINONEN, IRENE MAE of Standish formerly of Pontiac; died January 6, 2018.  She was 86.  Born onLeinonen, Irene V18-03 (2) March 24, 1931 in Hubbard Twp., Minnesota to the late Harry and Inez (DeFoer) Flanagan.  She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Millert Leinonen; three children, Gary (Cathy) Leinonen, Vickie (Randy) Leinonen-Cook and Regina (William) Cooney; two sisters, Darlene “Mabel” Breining-Clement and Beryl McGuire; one brother, Archie Flanagan; also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Timothy Leinonen.  Mrs. Leinonen was a member of the Standish Rose Club and Twining Baptist Church.   Memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOMEORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.  Pastor Tom Hampton, officiating.   Family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 until the time of the memorial.  Final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery.  Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

Irene Leinonen added by on
View all posts by David Fleet →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.