James H.; “Big Jim” Lane, of Fenton formerly of Keego Harbor died September 24, 2017.

He was 79.

Father of Jimmy Lane III & Todd (Tonya) Lane; grandpa “Pa” of Michael, Halie, Harrison, Hunter & Heston; great grandpa of Brooklyn; special nephew of Pat “Fat Pat” Kelly; also survived by many other family members & friends. Jim was formerly a trucker for Budweiser and had his own trucking company. He also assisted in family business with his son James at Lane Car Company, Ortonville. He enjoyed working, listening to music, watching Nascar & football, and spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral service Thursday 1:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com<http://www.wintfuneralhome.com>

