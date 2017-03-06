Judith Agatha Rankin of Clarkston, died March 6, 2017.
She was 69.
Born January 12, 1948 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to the late Amos and Marilyn (nee: Milner) King. She is survived by three children, Sharon Hashley, Dale Fordyce and John (Veronica) Rankin; seven grandchildren, Richard Fordyce, Candice Wilen, Sienna Hashley, Ian Fordyce, Chloe Fordyce, Kody and Morgan Rankin; two great grandchildren, Brennan and Carter Fordyce; four brothers, Thomas King, Curtis King, William King and Daniel King; she was preceded in death by one sister, Lydia King and one brother, Paul King. Judith retired from the State of Michigan. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Fr. Jerry Frawley, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, MI 48462. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com