Kenneth Perry

By on No Comment

PERRY KENNETH MARTIN of Ortonville; died July 5, 2018.  He was 73. Perry, Kenneth V18-52

Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on November 19, 1944 to the late Neil and Mary (nee: Screton) Perry.  He is survived by two sons, Richard (the late Charlene) Perry and David (Diane) Perry; six grandchildren, Shelby, Kyle, Kalvin, Devon, Abigail and Allison; one great grandson, Jack; one sister (Carol) Williams.  Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam.  He retired from the Painters Union and coached youth baseball in Ortonville.  Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 atVILLAGE FUNERAL HOMEORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.  Pastor Gary Loudermilk will officiate. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery.  Family will receive friends on Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ortonville VFW.  Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com

