Letters to the editor Nov. 3

O.A.T.S. Haunted Barn

Dear Editor,

On Saturday evening Brandon Middle School students, parents and teachers turned the O.A.T.S. barn into a Halloween wonderland.

Each classroom adopted a stall and decorated it for our 2nd Annual Haunted Barn. Children from around the area enjoyed trick or treating, arts and crafts, and interacting with our horses, pig, goats, chickens and ducks. The middle school also got all the candy for the event donated along with collecting $400 to support our therapeutic horseback riding programs. An additional $500 was raised during the event.

We also had students from Brandon, Goodrich and Clarkston High Schools assisting the children. The O.A.T.S. Haunted Barn is an event where kids have fun in a safe environment but also learn about giving back to the community. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to making it such a fantastic evening. A special thank you goes to BMS math teacher Julie Kelly who spearheaded the middle school’s efforts. O.A.T.S. is a non-profit, therapeutic horseback riding center that provides services to special needs children and adults. If you would like to volunteer or for more information about O.A.T.S., call us at (248) 245-1020.

Fred Pellerito

Veteran’s Day

Dear Editor,

The citizens of this country on Veteran’s Day.

We have a unique “ism” in this country. It’s called “Americanism.”

We as Americans have two days we honor our country’s finest, “Memorial Day” we honor those we lost, and those among us, “Veteran’s Day.”

On this day, we honor those who left their homes, loved ones. Who traveled within this country and distant lands. Sailed the seas and oceans and flew the airways.

On this day, we honor those who served, so that the people of this country and many peoples of the world could have one precious gift called freedom.

Over these past few years, we have heard the words “thank you for your service.” These words spoken to men and women in uniform and to those who are recognized as veterans. Those who remember us, we thank you.

We as a grateful nation must welcome home our newest veterans.

We must embrace, support those who have risked their lives and gave of themselves, in service of our country.

“To live in freedom, to go forward, to love family, to make something of life, to never give up, to never quit, that’s success.” -Travis Mills.

Duane F. Getzmeyer

Brandon Township

Veteran’s seminar

Dear Editor

We would like to thank the following for their help in making the recent veterans’ benefits seminar a success:

American Legion Post #63, Clarkston for hosting the event, Lauren Chamberlin of the Oakland County Veterans Administration and Duane Harris of Great Lakes National Cemetery for being presenters. Your help was truly appreciated.

Over 50 attendees learned about the valuable benefits available for their service to our country. For those who were not able to attend and would like to receive a copy of the material provided at the seminar, please contact Wint Funeral Home at 248-625-5231 or email wintfuneralhome@gmail.com for a free informational packet.

Andrew Wint

Brandon CERT Halloween

Costume Dog Show

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Brandon Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), I’d like to express our thanks to the following sponsors of our Halloween Costume Dog Show, Oct. 27, 2018 at Crossman Park: Scruffy to Fluffy, Kbaam Yard Games, Reliable Medical Training, Spare Time, Mooney’s Barber Shop, Pet Supplies Plus, Brandon Chiropractic, Fire King Company, and Hamilton’s of Ortonville, Inc. Because of their generosity, our participants were able to place and,walk away with some great prizes.

Winners of this year’s Halloween Costume Dog Show are: (pictures displayed at: www.BrandonTwpCert.com)

1st Axel – Dog Costume & Human Costume – UPS DELIVERY – Owner: Melanie Connell-Nivelt

2nd Spud – Best Costume on Dog – EWOK – Owner: Robin Loughlin

3RD Bella – Dog / Human Look-A-Like – Dog Bride – Owner: Jan Pasteiner

Honorable Mentions: Pug-Sketti, Meatball the Pug, and Vino-Pug – Owner(s) Tony and Kim Randazzo

In addition, I would personally like to thank Kathy Thurman – Brandon Twp Supervisor, and the following 2018 Candidates: Jayson Rumball Brandon Township Board Trustee, Tonja Brice Ortonville Village Board President, and Larry Hayden Ortonville Village Trustee that gave up a few hours of their time on Saturday to be judges for this event, last but not least, June King (The Mill), and Kim Randazzo (Spare Time) for their assistance with decorations and vote counting.

Again, we appreciate the support of our community organizations and individual citizens, because without you, we cannot be successful.

The Brandon CERT receives no tax monies from the village or township and must raise its own funds to purchase necessary equipment. All team members are volunteers and receive no monetary compensation for their work. Anyone wishing to donate to, or join CERT may contact Anthony Randazzo at 1 (810) 845-6589 or visit our website at www.BrandonTwpCert.com

Anthony M. Randazzo, PR director

Brandon CERT