Local man gets six months, probation in plea deal

By David Fleet

Editor

On Nov. 21, Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut sentenced Goodrich resident Terry Cadarette to 180 days in the Genesee County jail on the work release program with credit for six days served, 60 months probation, to register under the sex offender registration act, complete sex offender treatment, have no contact with the victim and is not to use any electronic device that capable of connecting to the internet.

On Sept. 21, Cadarette pleaded no contest to accosting, enticing or soliciting child for immoral purpose in exchange, the prosecutor then dismissed 12 other related counts

Cadarette was arrested on July 18, 2016 after he allegedly used the social media app Grindr to attract a 14-year-old boy into his home for sex.

Sheriff Robert Pickell announced after the arrest that Cadarette will face three counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count computers-internet communicating with another to commit a crime and one count accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Cadarette is the owner/broker of Real Estate Pros, 8331 S. State Road. He had no prior arrests and was released on $100,000 bond with 10 percent surety.

Then on March 29, 2017 Cadarette was back before Judge David J. Goggins in 67th District Court for an examination that resulted in additional charges after images obtained in the Genesee County Sheriff Department investigation that depicted underage youth engaged in sexual activity.

The additional charges included four counts of using computers/internet to communicate with another to commit a crime; three counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree; one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and five counts child sexual abuse activity.

Following the examination Cadarette was bound over to 7th Circuit Court, with proceedings overseen by Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut. Cadarette was free after he posted a $100,000 bond.

A jury trial was set for Sept. 26, however was canceled after the plea agreement.

The court used the police report to establish the factual basis. There is also a Cobb’s Plea agreement with the court for a sentence of a cap of six months in jail with work release. There will be no drug or sentence enhancement, no consecutive sentencing, no requests for a Michigan’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which gives a youthful offender (ages 17 to 23) a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record and restitution as determined.

The no contest plea to accosting, enticing or soliciting a child for immoral purpose is a felony criminal offense.