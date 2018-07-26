Long time educator steps down from school board

David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the school board of trustees accepted the resignation of trustee Linda Jackson.

Jackson’s resignation was effective July 10, and the board is required to appoint a temporary trustee within 30 days. By a 6-0 vote the board of appointed former school board trustee Tim Zirnhelt who was first elected in June 2003 and served until December 2016. The vacant seat will now appear on the ballot in November elections.

Jackson was first elected to the school board in 2007 and has served as trustee, treasurer and vice president. She was reelected to the board of trustees in November 2016 and her term expires in 2022.

Jackson has served more than 50 years in education.

“I place a high value on education,” said Jackson. “I value people and their contributions to our lives. I’m passionate about educating children of all ages to be skilled creative thinkers and problem solvers. I appreciate the community confidence in electing me to the board. I value the opportunity to have served as a member of the Goodrich Board of Education. I will miss the involvement but I’m confident the district is in good hands.”

A Flint native, Jackson’s family moved to a farm in Goodrich when she was a high school freshman and graduated in 1961.

She attended Eastern Michigan University and earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Speech and Language Pathology and Elementary Education in 1965. She later completed a Master’s of Arts degree and post graduate work in Speech and Language and Early Elementary Education.

In 1967, Linda and husband Wayne constructed a home in Goodrich.

Jackson taught three years prior to employment in Goodrich Schools in the fall of 1968 as a speech and language pathologist. After 13 years she switched by choice to kindergarten for another 13 years. Then switched to second grade for the remaining 14 years for a total of 40 years in education.

“I loved teaching the whole child (all subjects) and I was able to apply my background in speech and language in the regular classroom,” said Jackson. “I wanted students to master basic skills, learn perseverance and have a desire to try new things, to wonder, to get along and respect one another. I loved watching students develop confidence in their ability to apply their skills in approaching new learning.”

The couples two children, Thad, Goodrich Class of 1985 and Melanie, Goodrich Class of 1987 have fond memories of growing up in Goodrich, added Jackson.

“Their spouses and children have been subjected to many Goodrich stories,” she said.

She retired from teaching in 2005 and was elected to the board of education in 2007.

“My career had been in education and what better way to “give back” than to bring an employee perspective to the board,” she said. “In order to focus on educating our students, we need to have every faction or employee group functioning smoothly as a team. The Strategic Plan being developed across the district will help all involved to better serve our students.”

Jackson will continue to be a volunteer reader in classrooms and plans to write a children’s book that she’s been mulling over for years.

“I will work to elect legislators all of whom will be serious about supporting and funding public education and will also promote and preserve democracy in our country,” she said.

“Wayne and I will continue our travels and enjoy our Lake Haus with family and friends.”