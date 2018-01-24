Lucille Mader

MADER, LUCILLE JOAN “LUCY” of Goodrich; died January 24, 2018; she was 86. Born March 29, 1931 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late George B. and Rose Margaret (nee: Guentner) Mader. She is survived by her nephew Jack (Jean) Winterstein; two great nieces, Dawn (Bill) Werkman and Dianne (David) Burley; one great nephew, Steven Winterstein; two great great nieces, Rachel and Brittany; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores (Jack) Winterstein and Annette (William) Thorburn. Lucy retired as a bookkeeper at the Birmingham Community House. She was a therapy dog handler for many years. Mass of the Resurrection will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2018 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church 7296 Gale Road, Grand Blanc. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the Church. Funeral arrangement were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Therapy Dog. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com