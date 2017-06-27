Mable Jane ‘Mae’ Cheswick

Cheswick, Mabel Jane, “Mae” of Goodrich; died June 21, 2017 at The Oaks at Woodfield in Grand Blanc. She was 76. Born October 4, 1940 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to the late James W. and Agnes Valentine. Beloved wife of William “Barry” for 56 years; dear mother of Kim Cheswick, Lori Cheswick and Bill (Julie) Cheswick; loving grandmother of Allison, Elizabeth and Christian; sister of David (Theresa) Valentine and Harry (Ruth) Valentine; she was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. Mabel was a manager at the Big Boy restaurant in Waterford for many years and a longtime employee of Annie McPhee’s. Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com.