Marion Goodwin

GOODWIN, Marion E. of Goodrich; February 21, 2018; age 76.

Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald.  Loving mother of Sheila (Tony) Genna, Rick (Linda) Goodwin, Cindy (Charlie) Layman and Chuck (Sarah) Goodwin; sister of Neoma Chaffee.  Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and neighborhood nanny to numerous children.  Memorial Service Monday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 11:30 am until time of the service.  Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery.  Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Michigan Humane Society.  Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

