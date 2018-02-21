Marion Goodwin

GOODWIN, Marion E. of Goodrich; February 21, 2018; age 76.

Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald. Loving mother of Sheila (Tony) Genna, Rick (Linda) Goodwin, Cindy (Charlie) Layman and Chuck (Sarah) Goodwin; sister of Neoma Chaffee. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and neighborhood nanny to numerous children. Memorial Service Monday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 11:30 am until time of the service. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Michigan Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com