Martians win County Line Cup

From left, Ben Flotemersch, Owen Clary, Hunter Stonerock, Garret McGuffin, Hunter Haffner, Carson Turnbow, Riley Moore Hunter Ocwieja and Ty Peterson. Back row from left, Evan Huizenga, Nolan Robb, Garrett Doud, Trevor Taylor, Gerrit Cramer, Brayden Raether, Mason Kolanowski, Garret Osterhout, Zach Duval and Reilly Shellenbarger. On Monday night the Goodrich Martians Varsity Soccer team defeated the Brandon Blackhawks 2-1 for the County Line Cup. Martian Trevor Taylor broke a 1-1 halftime tie for winning goal in the second half. Since 1985 the Blackhawks lead the series 10-4 with three ties decided by a shoot out. Photo by Jim Burke.